California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Simmons First National worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.