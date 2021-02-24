California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Dorman Products worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

