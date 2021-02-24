California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bloom Energy worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,830 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,797. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

