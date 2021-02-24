California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of MaxLinear worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 260.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 274,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 198,518 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 249.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $42.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,261 in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.