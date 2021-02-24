California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,467 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of ManTech International worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

ManTech International stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

