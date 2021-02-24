California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,252 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of EVERTEC worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

