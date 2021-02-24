California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 46,582 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Washington Federal worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

