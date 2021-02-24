California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,722 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Axos Financial worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

AX stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

