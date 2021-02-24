California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,741 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CNX Resources worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,463 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

