California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,434 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Masonite International worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 500.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Masonite International by 522.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE DOOR opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

