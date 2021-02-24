California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,417 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.