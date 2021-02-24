California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,720 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Commercial Metals worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.