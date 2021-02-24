California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,969 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of M.D.C. worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,471,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

MDC opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

