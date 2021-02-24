California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $5.76 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 405,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000.

LU opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

