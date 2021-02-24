California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Livent worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Livent by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Livent by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

