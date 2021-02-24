California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 35,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,599,355.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,180 shares of company stock worth $2,485,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

