Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Calix reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of CALX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 1,063,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.21 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

