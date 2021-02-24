Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.60. 21,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 42,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.05 million and a PE ratio of -43.81.

About Callinex Mines Inc. (CNX.V) (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

