Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0050 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $22,059.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.83 or 0.03265341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.