Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 6.14% of Calyxt worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Calyxt by 788.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

