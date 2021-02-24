Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) rose 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 286,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 399,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

CLXT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

