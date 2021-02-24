Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Up 0.1%

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.70 and last traded at $56.65. Approximately 16,928 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.