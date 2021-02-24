Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 9,802 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SNSE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 128,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,261. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

