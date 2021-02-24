Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 9,802 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SNSE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 128,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,261. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $26.50.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.