Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,994. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,620,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

