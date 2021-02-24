Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. 9,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.