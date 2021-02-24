Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 262,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 221,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

