Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 262,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 221,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
