Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.36. 1,716,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,473,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

