Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $20.25. Canaan shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 79,835 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.