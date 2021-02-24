Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE:OSH opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock worth $470,343,264. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,092,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.