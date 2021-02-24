Canaccord Genuity Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $280.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.95. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 407.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

