Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.09 and traded as high as C$12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 533,282 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

