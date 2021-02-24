Canaccord Genuity Increases i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Price Target to GBX 15

i3 Energy (LON:I3E) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

LON:I3E traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 29,303,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.11 ($0.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of £54.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.