Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.64

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.64 and last traded at C$58.24, with a volume of 165367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.49.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.50.

The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.59.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

