Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.22

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.22 and traded as high as C$49.29. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$49.05, with a volume of 760,769 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

