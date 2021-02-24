Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $124.00 to $126.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CM stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

