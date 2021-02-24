Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after purchasing an additional 166,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

