Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.79

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.79 and last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 2590332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.75.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,195,917.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,350 shares of company stock worth $764,991 and have sold 194,500 shares worth $6,142,971.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

