Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.93.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,714. The firm has a market cap of C$43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total transaction of C$679,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,673.03. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,350 shares of company stock worth $764,991 and have sold 194,500 shares worth $6,142,971.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

