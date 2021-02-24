Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.