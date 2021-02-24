Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

