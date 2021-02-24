Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 5.2%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.76. 2,211,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,158,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

