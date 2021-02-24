Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) rose 21.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 2,111,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,214,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

