Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) rose 21.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 2,111,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,214,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

