Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.38

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 3293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

