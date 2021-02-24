Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 7.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.21. 3,245,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,685,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

