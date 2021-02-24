Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

CGC opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

