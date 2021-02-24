Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$34.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.28.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.30. 838,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.92. The stock has a market cap of C$16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.88. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

