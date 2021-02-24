Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 3.9%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98. 11,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 60,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$49.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

About Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.