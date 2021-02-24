Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.53

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $26.35. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 29,443 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

