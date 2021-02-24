Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,133 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Shares of COF opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

