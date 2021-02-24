Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

CSWC stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

